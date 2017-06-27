BRIEF-Lonza says received regulatory approval for Capsugel acquisition

BRIEF-Southwest to cease operations in Varadero, Santa Clara in Cuba
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
June 27 Lonza Group Ag
* Says lonza has received all regulatory approvals to move forward with acquisition of Capsugel
June 28 Fred's Inc, which is buying stores from Rite Aid as part of the company's deal to be acquired by Walgreens, said its board adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" ahead of a decision on the deal.
* Hasbro Inc - monopoly brand from Hasbro and Nintendo announced launch of monopoly gamer edition game