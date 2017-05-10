版本:
BRIEF-Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund reports 5.45 pct passive stake in MuleSoft as on April 30

May 10 MuleSoft Inc:

* Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Inc reports 5.45 percent passive stake in MuleSoft Inc as on April 30, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2r27rtg) Further company coverage:
