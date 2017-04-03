版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus Company posts full-year group share net income of $305 mln

April 3 Louis Dreyfus Company BV:

* FY net income, group share, settled at US$305 million, compared to US$211 million recorded one year earlier

* Generated US$49.8 billion in net sales for year ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
