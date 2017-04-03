版本:
BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus Company posts full-year volumes shipped to destination of 81 mln tons

April 3 Louis Dreyfus Company:

* FY volumes shipped to destination of 81 million tons, remaining stable versus 2015

* Market fundamentals are unlikely to be very different in 2017

* Agility in adapting to changing market conditions will remain critical

* Oversupply, market shocks, geopolitical dynamics, adverse weather conditions were difficulties agribusiness industry had to face during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
