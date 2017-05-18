BRIEF-Lowe's agrees to buy maintenance supply headquarters

BRIEF-JMU says Q1 revenue rose 13.8 pct to $19.7 mln
* JMU Limited reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
May 18 Lowe's Companies Inc:
* Lowe's announces agreement to acquire maintenance supply headquarters
* Transaction value of $512 million
* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to Lowe's earnings in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Conformis announces FDA 510(k) clearance for itotal hip system
* Sterling hit by BoE chief Carney's comments on interest rates