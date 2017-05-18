版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四

BRIEF-Lowe's agrees to buy maintenance supply headquarters

May 18 Lowe's Companies Inc:

* Lowe's announces agreement to acquire maintenance supply headquarters

* Transaction value of $512 million

* Total transaction value of $512 million

* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to Lowe's earnings in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
