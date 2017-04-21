BRIEF-Lowe's Companies' CEO Robert A. Niblock's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 mln

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Lowe's Companies Inc
* Lowe's Companies Inc - CEO Robert A. Niblock's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $13.2 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2plrYvl) Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022