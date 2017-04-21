版本:
BRIEF-Lowe's Companies' CEO Robert A. Niblock's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 mln

April 21 Lowe's Companies Inc

* Lowe's Companies Inc - CEO Robert A. Niblock's 2016 total compensation was $12.7 million versus $13.2 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2plrYvl) Further company coverage:
