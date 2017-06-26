版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 18:08 BJT

BRIEF-Lowe's completes acquisition of Maintenance Supply Headquarters

June 26 Lowe's Companies Inc:

* Lowe's completes acquisition of Maintenance Supply Headquarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
