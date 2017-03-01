BRIEF-Lowe's reports Q4 sales of $15.8 billion

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Lowe's Companies Inc
* Lowe's Companies Inc - Diluted earnings per share of approximately $4.64 are expected for fiscal year ending February 2, 2018.
* Lowe's Companies Inc says comparable sales are expected to increase approximately 3.5 percent in 2017
* Lowe's reports fourth quarter sales and earnings results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.74
* Q4 sales $15.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $15.39 billion
* Q4 same store sales rose 5.1 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowe's Companies Inc - Sees FY total sales are expected to increase approximately 5 percent
* Lowe's Companies Inc - Sees FY total sales are expected to increase approximately 5 percent
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"