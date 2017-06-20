版本:
BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces closing of its follow-on offering

June 20 Loxo Oncology Inc-

* Loxo Oncology announces the closing of its follow-on offering of common stock and full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
