公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 18:53 BJT

BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces enrollment of first patient in phase 1 clinical trial of loxo-292

May 10 Loxo Oncology Inc:

* Loxo Oncology announces enrollment of first patient in phase 1 clinical trial for highly selective ret inhibitor, loxo-292 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
