BRIEF-Loxo Oncology reports acceptance of larotrectinib oral presentations at ASCO annual meeting

April 5 Loxo Oncology Inc:

* Loxo Oncology announces acceptance of larotrectinib oral presentations at the American Society Of Clinical Oncology (asco) annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
