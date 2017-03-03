版本:
2017年 3月 4日

BRIEF-LPL Financial Holdings Inc and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a purchase agreement

March 3 LPL Financial Holdings Inc:

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc says on March 3, 2017, co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a purchase agreement

* LPL Financial -pursuant to purchase agreement, will issue and sell $500 million in senior notes due 2025 bearing interest at a rate of 5.750pct Source text:(bit.ly/2mOXlKe) Further company coverage:
