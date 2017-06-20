BRIEF-LPL Financial Holdings - total client cash sweep balances at May end $28.3 bln

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 LPL Financial Holdings Inc
* LPL Financial reports monthly activity for may 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at may end were approximately $540 billion, up 0.9 percent compared to end of april 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - total net new assets for may were $0.4 billion versus $0.1 billion in april 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - total client cash sweep balances at end of may were $28.3 billion, a 2.4 percent decrease compared to april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.