2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Lrad reports Q2 revenue totaled $5.7 million

May 3 Lrad Corp

* Q2 revenue totaled $5.7 million, a 59% increase; q2 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
