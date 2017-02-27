BRIEF-LSB Industries Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.14 from continuing operations

Feb 27 LSB Industries Inc:
* LSB Industries Inc reports operating results for the 2016
fourth quarter
* Q4 sales $85.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.4 million
* Q4 loss per share $1.19 from continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.14 from continuing
operations
* LSB Industries Inc - "demand for our agricultural products
for spring applications has been strong"
* LSB Industries Inc- planned capital additions for q1 of
2017, are estimated to be approximately $8 million
* LSB Industries Inc- for full year of 2017, total capital
additions are expected to be between $30 million and $35 million
* LSB Industries Inc - sees fy uan sales volumes 475,000 -
500,000 tons
* LSB Industries Inc - sees fy hdan sales volumes 260,000 -
280,000 tons
* LSB Industries Inc - sees full year sales volumes for
ammonia 95,000 - 105,000 tons
* LSB Industries Inc - "by late 2017 or early 2018, we
anticipate a more sustained strengthening of pricing "
