BRIEF-LSC Communications announces pricing of secondary common stock offering

March 22 LSC Communications Inc

* LSC Communications Inc announces pricing of secondary common stock offering

* Says offering of 6.24 million common shares priced at $20.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
