版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 18:46 BJT

BRIEF-LSC Communications awarded 5-yr supply chain contract with Great Minds LLC

April 24 LSC Communications Inc:

* LSC Communications awarded a five-year supply chain contract with Great Minds LLC

