BRIEF-LSC Communications files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 mln shares

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Lsc Communications Inc:
* Files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 million shares - sec filing
* LSC Communications - selling stockholder is selling co's common stock and co will not receive any of proceeds from sale of those shares Source text - bit.ly/2mifMHh Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.