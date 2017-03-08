版本:
2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-LSC Communications files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 mln shares

March 8 Lsc Communications Inc:

* Files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 million shares - sec filing

* LSC Communications - selling stockholder is selling co's common stock and co will not receive any of proceeds from sale of those shares Source text - bit.ly/2mifMHh Further company coverage:
