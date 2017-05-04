版本:
BRIEF-LSC Communications reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02

May 4 Lsc Communications Inc

* LSC Communications reports first-quarter 2017 results and reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q1 sales $821 million versus $880 million

* Company reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
