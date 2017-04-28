版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-LSC Lithium reports Q2 loss per share $0.03

April 28 LSC Lithium Corp-

* LSC Lithium reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* LSC Lithium Corp qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
