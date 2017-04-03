BRIEF-LSE Group says notes Euronext-ICE agreement on derivatives clearing unit

April 3 London Stock Exchange Group Plc:

* Notes Euronext announcement over deal with ICE Clear Netherlands for provision of clearing services for its financial derivatives and commodities markets

* LCH SA is in discussions to establish a connection to turquoise, pan-european mtf venue with more than 10 pct market share

* In 2016 contribution from derivatives clearing was immaterial to LCH SA, at less than 8 percent of LCH SA's adjusted operating profit