BRIEF-LSI Q3 loss per share $0.02

April 27 LSI Industries Inc:
* LSI Industries Inc reports operating results for the third
quarter and nine months ended march 31, 2017, and declares
regular cash dividend
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Q3 sales rose 10 percent to $78.16 million
* LSI Industries Inc - continuing to maintain dividend at a
$0.20 annual rate
* LSI Industries Inc -from accounting standpoint quarter
impacted by atlas acquisition, restructuring, plant closure
costs, impairment of an intangible asset, severance costs
* LSI Industries Inc says current debt position was $55.0
million at march 31, 2017, down 17% from $66.0 million on date
of atlas transaction
