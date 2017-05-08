版本:
BRIEF-LTC Properties reports Q1 FFO per share $0.78

May 8 LTC Properties Inc

* LTC reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.78

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
