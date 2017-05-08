BRIEF-LTC Properties reports Q1 FFO per share $0.78

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 LTC Properties Inc
* LTC reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.78
* Q1 FFO per share $0.78
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement