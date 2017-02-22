版本:
BRIEF-LTC Properties reports Q4 FFO per share $0.78

Feb 22 LTC Properties Inc

* LTC reports 2016 fourth quarter results and announces new investments

* Q4 FFO per share $0.78

* LTC Properties Inc says net income available to common stockholders $0.53 per diluted share for 2016 q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
