版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 14日 星期五 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica CEO's 2016 total compensation $6.6 mln

April 13 Lululemon Athletica Inc:

* CEO Laurent Potdevin's 2016 total compensation $6.6 million versus $5.2 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2pyJwjH) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐