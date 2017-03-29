BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica reports Q4 EPS $0.99

March 29 Lululemon Athletica Inc -

* Announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.99

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $510 million to $515 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.55 billion to $2.6 billion

* Q4 revenue $789.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $783.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.27

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.26 to $2.36

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.00

* Sees q1 total comparable sales decrease in low-single digits on a constant dollar basis

* Inventories at end of fiscal 2016 increased by 5% to $298.4 million compared to $284.0 million at end of fiscal 2015

* Sees fy total comparable sales increase in low-single digits on a constant dollar basis

* Qtrly total comparable sales, which includes comparable store sales, direct to consumer, increased 8%, or by 7% on constant dollar basis

* Qtrly direct to consumer net revenue increased 12% to $164.3 million, or by 12% on a constant dollar basis