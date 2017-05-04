版本:
BRIEF-Lumentum Holdings Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49

May 4 Lumentum Holdings Inc

* Lumentum announces fiscal third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.92

* Q3 revenue $255.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $257.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.40

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $220 million to $235 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $273.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
