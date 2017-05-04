BRIEF-Lumentum Holdings Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Lumentum Holdings Inc
* Lumentum announces fiscal third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.92
* Q3 revenue $255.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $257.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.40
* Sees q4 2017 revenue $220 million to $235 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $273.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.