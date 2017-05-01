BRIEF-Luminex Corp Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.21

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Luminex Corp:
* Luminex Corp says Q1 total Verigene related revenue of $10.5 million; growth of 59% over its Q1 2016
* Luminex Corporation reports record first quarter 2017 financial results; raises 2017 financial guidance
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $74 million to $76 million
* Q1 revenue $77.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.2 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $300 million to $310 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $75.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $301.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668