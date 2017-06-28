版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-Luminex Corp received CE-IVD marking for ARIES Norovirus Assay

June 28 Luminex Corp

* Luminex Corp - Received CE-IVD marking for ARIES Norovirus Assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
