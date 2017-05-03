版本:
2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Luminex Corp receives FDA clearance for Aries Bordetella Assay

May 3 Luminex Corp:

* Luminex Corporation receives FDA clearance for Aries Bordetella Assay

* Luminex Corp- also achieved ce-ivd marking for Aries Bordetella Assay, is preparing to submit its clostridium difficile assay to FDA later this month

* Luminex Corp- also is in process of completing a group a streptococcus clinical trial as it seeks to further expand its Aries menu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
