BRIEF-Luminex Corp receives FDA clearance for Aries Bordetella Assay

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Luminex Corp:
* Luminex Corporation receives FDA clearance for Aries Bordetella Assay
* Luminex Corp- also achieved ce-ivd marking for Aries Bordetella Assay, is preparing to submit its clostridium difficile assay to FDA later this month
* Luminex Corp- also is in process of completing a group a streptococcus clinical trial as it seeks to further expand its Aries menu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.