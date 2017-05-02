版本:
BRIEF-Luminus Management reports 6.3 pct passive stake in Select Energy Services

May 2 (Reuters) -

* Luminus Management LLC reports 6.3 pct passive stake in Select Energy Services Inc as of April 20 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qAhbtN) Further company coverage:
