BRIEF-Lumos Networks Corp reports Q1 loss per share of $0.24

May 8 Lumos Networks Corp

* Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $54.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
