BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share

Feb 20 Lumos Networks Corp :
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be
acquired by EQT Infrastructure
* Deal for $18.00 per share
* EQT Infrastructure to pay $18.00 per share in all-cash
transaction
* Deal for enterprise value of approximately $950 million
* Wells Fargo Securities, Llc and Ubs Investment Bank served
as co-financial advisors to Lumos Networks in connection with
transaction
* Under terms of agreement, EQT Infrastructure will acquire
all of Lumos Networks' common stock
* Says Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc acted as exclusive financial
advisor to EQT Infrastructure
