版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 20日 星期一 23:05 BJT

BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share

Feb 20 Lumos Networks Corp :

* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure

* Deal for $18.00 per share

* EQT Infrastructure to pay $18.00 per share in all-cash transaction

* Deal for enterprise value of approximately $950 million

* Wells Fargo Securities, Llc and Ubs Investment Bank served as co-financial advisors to Lumos Networks in connection with transaction

* Under terms of agreement, EQT Infrastructure will acquire all of Lumos Networks' common stock

* Says Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc acted as exclusive financial advisor to EQT Infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐