版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 23:30 BJT

BRIEF-Lumos Networks posts Q4 earnings per share $0.00

March 7 Lumos Networks Corp

* Lumos Networks Corp reports full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 revenue $51.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐