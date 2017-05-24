版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 02:12 BJT

BRIEF-Lumos Networks stockholders approve merger agreement with EQT Infrastructure

May 24 Lumos Networks Corp:

* Lumos networks stockholders approve merger agreement with EQT Infrastructure

* Transaction expected to be completed during Q3 of 2017

* More than 99 percent of shares voted at meeting were voted in favor of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐