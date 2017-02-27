BRIEF-Luna Gold and JDL Gold announce increase to non-brokered private placement

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 JDL Gold Corp
* Luna Gold and JDL Gold announce increase to non-brokered private placement, exercise of bought deal over-allotment option, and mailing and filing of special meeting materials
* JDL Gold Corp - non-brokered private placement financing has been increased to between C$60 million and C$65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing