公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Luna Gold and JDL Gold announce increase to non-brokered private placement

Feb 27 JDL Gold Corp

* Luna Gold and JDL Gold announce increase to non-brokered private placement, exercise of bought deal over-allotment option, and mailing and filing of special meeting materials

* JDL Gold Corp - non-brokered private placement financing has been increased to between C$60 million and C$65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
