版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Luna Gold, JDL announce court approval of the plan of arrangement to form Trek Mining

March 29 Luna Gold Corp:

* Luna Gold and JDL announce court approval of the plan of arrangement to form Trek Mining Inc

* Luna Gold Corp- is expected that plan of arrangement to form trek mining inc will close on March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐