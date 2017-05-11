BRIEF-Luna Innovations quarterly revenue $13.1 mln vs. $14 mln

BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
May 11 Luna Innovations Inc:
* Quarterly revenue $13.1 million versus $14 million
* Q1 loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.05 Source text (bit.ly/2ppfVgU) Further company coverage:
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.