公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Luna Innovations quarterly revenue $13.1 mln vs. $14 mln

May 11 Luna Innovations Inc:

* Quarterly revenue $13.1 million versus $14 million

* Q1 loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.05 Source text (bit.ly/2ppfVgU) Further company coverage:
