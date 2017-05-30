BRIEF-Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 mln project financing package for Fruta Del Norte

May 30 Lundin Gold Inc

* Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 million project financing package for Fruta Del Norte

* Lundin Gold Inc - Project finance package of $400 to $450 million with Orion Mine Finance Group and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities

* Lundin Gold- Financing provides foundation for development of co's Fruta Del Norte project and shows growing support for mining investment in Ecuador

* Lundin Gold Inc - Orion and Blackstone have also been granted right to purchase 50% of Fruta Del Norte gold production, up to a maximum of 2.5 million oz.

* Lundin Gold Inc - Company also announces extension of maturity date from May 31, 2017 to June 30, 2017, of short-term credit facility with zebra holdings and investments S.À.R.L.