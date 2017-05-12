BRIEF-Lundin Mining announces Neves-Corvo expansion study results

May 12 Lundin Mining
* Announces Neves-corvo zinc expansion project feasibility
study results
* Says annual zinc production forecast to peak in excess of
180,000 tonnes post expansion and average approximately 150,000
tpa over period 2020 through 2030
* Says estimated life of mine C1 cash cost of $0.28/lb
copper net of by-product credits, or alternatively, $0.29/lb
zinc net of by-product credits
* Says the project comprises the installation of a new
underground crusher and conveyor system to handle ore from the
Lombador orebody, upgrades to the existing hoisting shaft
* Subject to receipt of environmental approval in Q3
2017, it is anticipated that surface construction works will
commence in Q1 2018 and the expanded zinc plant will be
commissioned and ramped up by the end of 2019
