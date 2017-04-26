BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Lundin Mining Corp-
* Lundin Mining first quarter results
* Q1 sales $487.8 million versus $396.6 million
* Lundin Mining Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $487.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lundin Mining Corp - production and exploration guidance for 2017 remains unchanged from that provided on november 30, 2016
* Lundin Mining Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest, are expected to be $390 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.