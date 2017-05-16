版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Lupin and Lilly expand partnership in India

May 16 Lupin Ltd

* Says Lupin and Lilly expand partnership in India

* Says Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product

* Says exclusive licensing agreement with Eli Lilly enables lupin to commercialize and distribute cialis Source text - (bit.ly/2qneqPH) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐