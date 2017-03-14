版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Luther King Capital Management reprots 5 pct stake in CECO Environmental as of March 10

March 14 CECO Environmental Corp

* Luther King Capital Management Corporation reprots 5 percent stake in CECO Environmental Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mphzca) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐