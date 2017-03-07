版本:
BRIEF-Luxfer qtrly adjusted EPS $0.14

March 7 Luxfer Holdings Plc:

* Luxfer reports fourth-quarter results

* Luxfer Holdings Plc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.14

* Qtrly revenue $96.1 million versus $107.4m million

* Luxfer Holdings Plc - qtrly basic earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
