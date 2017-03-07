BRIEF-Luxfer qtrly adjusted EPS $0.14

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Luxfer Holdings Plc:
* Luxfer reports fourth-quarter results
* Luxfer Holdings Plc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.14
* Qtrly revenue $96.1 million versus $107.4m million
* Luxfer Holdings Plc - qtrly basic earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock