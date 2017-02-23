版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Luxor says John Taylor, Blair Nutting have resigned as directors of company

Feb 23 Luxor Industrial Corp:

* Luxor announces additional board resignations

* Luxor Industrial Corp - John Taylor and Blair Nutting have resigned as directors of company

* Luxor Industrial Corp - Taylor has resigned as a director and CEO of Western Interlok Systems Ltd, Nutting has resigned as vp of mill frame inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
