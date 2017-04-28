版本:
BRIEF-Luxottica chairman confirms 2017 guidance, sees improvement next year

April 28 Luxottica founder and executive chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio tells shareholder meeting:

* confirms 2017 guidance

* sees improvement next year, with profits rising at double the rate of revenues' growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
