2017年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange

May 16 Luxottica says:

* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market

* decision to delist from NYSE does not affect the group's strategic vision for the United States, a core market

* such move expected to generate cost savings and will allow for greater efficiencies in light of pending combination with Essilor

* to initiate delisting from the NYSE with a SEC filing on or about June 6, delisting of American Depositary Shares should become effective 10 days after such filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
