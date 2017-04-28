BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio rules out dual listing of EssilorLuxottica

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio tells shareholder meeting:
* rules out dual listing of EssilorLuxottica after tie-up
* Del Vecchio, speaking in his capacity as shareholder of UniCredit, also says has subscribed to the bank's capital increase and now has stake of just under 2 pct in the lender Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes