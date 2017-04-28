版本:
BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio rules out dual listing of EssilorLuxottica

April 28 Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio tells shareholder meeting:

* rules out dual listing of EssilorLuxottica after tie-up

* Del Vecchio, speaking in his capacity as shareholder of UniCredit, also says has subscribed to the bank's capital increase and now has stake of just under 2 pct in the lender Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
