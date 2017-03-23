版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 18:04 BJT

BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million

March 23 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG:

* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years

* Subscription period: 22 March to 7 April 2017

* Issue price of the newly issued bond is 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9939 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐