BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million

March 23 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG:

* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years

* Subscription period: 22 March to 7 April 2017

* Issue price of the newly issued bond is 100 pct