BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank Q1 group profit up at 47.2 mln Swiss francs

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 11 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG:
* Q1 group profit of 47.2 million Swiss francs ($46.78 million), up 9.8 pct year-on-year
* Forecast for the 2017 consolidated profit slightly increased: between 187 and 192 million Swiss francs (2016: 186.6 million Swiss francs)
* Q1 net income from interest income of 83.5 million Swiss francs is 8.8 pct above the comparable figure for the first quarter of 2016 (76.7 million Swiss francs)
* Expects a net interest income of between 330 and 340 million Swiss francs (2016: 318.9 million Swiss francs) for the entire year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BIOTELEMETRY ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF PRICE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says new data at ats add to body of evidence for roche's esbriet (pirfenidone) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://www.roche.com/investors/updates/inv-update-2017-05-24.htm ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)